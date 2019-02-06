Dallas
HomeDallas

Sad: 16 Year Old Kid Shot To Death In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

 

March For Our Lives demonstration

Source: WENN.com / WENN

A 16 year old kid was recently shot to death in Ft. Worth, TX. The victim has been identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young. Unfortunately, senseless violence like this happens almost everyday across America.

Police currently don’t have any suspects in custody, although it has been reported that they have do have some leads.

Our prayers go out to the family.

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

Sad: 16 Year Old Kid Shot To Death In Ft. Worth [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/19-01/25)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close