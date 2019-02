Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was more like an “hour long infomercial for his wall.” Huggy says it’s like Trump practices his lies in the mirror before giving any important speech. But, the funniest part was seeing Nancy Pelosi “sitting behind Trump like she had Turrets.” She was sliding and making faces the whole time, and even gave him the petty side clap!

