Cardi B’s High School Government Teacher Claps Back At Critics Of Her Politics

Cardi B’s former AP Government Teacher, Joan Hill, has come to the rapper’s defense after fans and haters suggested she should stick with music instead of weighing in on politics.

Joan Hill, who says she taught Cardi at Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and the Arts in the Bronx, posted a message to her Facebook page last week making it clear that she supports her former student’s fearless political voice.

“For those of you on my feed who are trashing Cardi B for representing a political voice 1) she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in my AP govt class b) you’re not nearly as busy as her, and what have you done to advance political discourse in this country? C) She has a national platform and is using it to speak about things that are important… why can’t we respect that? d) STFU and take a seat,” Hill wrote in the post.

Cardi’s former history teacher dragging the girls on Facebook. 😭 pic.twitter.com/vYDtNYp7Xm — Fan Account (@BardiUpdatess) February 2, 2019

Cardi has been vocal as of late about the current political discourse in the country.

Last month, during the shutdown, the “MONEY” rapper sounded off on Instagram, saying (via CNN), “I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks. Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. … This is serious. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a … wall.”

As we previously reported, Cardi’s vitriolic criticism of Donald Trump and conservative twit Tomi Lahren has earned her an invite by the Democrats to speak at “a reception of her choice” sometime in May when her Invasion of Privacy Tour hits Iowa.

“We are definitely serious about this,” said Polk County Democrats chair Sean Bagniewski. “She speaks to the new activism in the Democratic Party.”

Cardi B hit up Twitter to respond to Iowa’s invitation, writing: “Should I?”

Following her response, many fans voiced their support.

“You are able to speak about politics & govt in a way that reaches those who are currently underrepresented & underserved by their govt,” one Twitter user said. “If it gets more people involved and voting and caring its good. Go for it. You keep yourself well informed. Share your knowledge.”

“Absolutely. You know what it feels like to be born into poverty,” another added. “Which makes you better equipped to run the country than the man currently in charge.”

