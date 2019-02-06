‘Black Panther’ Earned More Than All Best Picture Nominees Combined

“Black Panther” is the first superhero movie to earn a best picture Oscar nomination.

The Disney/Marvel film shares the category with BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born” and “Vice.”

The Marvel Studios film also earned nods for best costume design, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, original score and original song.

As noted by cnbc.com, while “Black Panther” garnered critical acclaim as well as box office success, that won’t mean it will easily nab the best picture win next month during the ceremony.

But making history as the “only superhero film in the bunch isn’t the only thing that sets “Black Panther” apart from the pack,” the outlet writes. “It’s also the highest-grossing film of the eight nominees,” and has earned more money at the domestic box office “than all seven fellow nominees combined.”

“Black Panther” bagged more than $700 million domestically and $646.8 million internationally. It is now the third-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. and the ninth globally.

The other seven nominees grossed around $560 million in the U.S. last year.

Per ew.com:

Will Black Panther win the best picture Oscar? If I had to guess, I’d say no. It simply isn’t miserable enough — for a Best Picture or a Black Best Picture.

“With what Ryan was doing, what he had to say, and vouching for crew members that we had not worked with before but that he believed in — he came in and blew us away with initial sort of presentations to get the job,” producer Kevin Feige told Variety‘s Playback podcast in December . “For them to have stepped up and knocked it out of the park the way they did is incredible. It comes down to a filmmaker who has such a deft hand at being able to balance something that is going to have entertainment value with being true to his soul and being true to the questions he had growing up.”

