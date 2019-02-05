Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Smoking is bad for the lungs, no matter the form. Sam Brown, a 24-year-old man from Ft. Worth, recently died when his vape pen exploded in his mouth.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says that the explosion caused the victim to have a stroke.
Sam Brown’s grandmother is taking the death hard and is still seeking answers.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Vaping Goes Wrong: Ft. Worth Man Dies Vape Pen From Mechanical Error [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com