Vaping Goes Wrong: Ft. Worth Man Dies Vape Pen From Mechanical Error [VIDEO]

Source: Gado Images / Getty

Smoking is bad for the lungs, no matter the form. Sam Brown, a 24-year-old man from Ft. Worth, recently died when his vape pen exploded in his mouth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says that the explosion caused the victim to have a stroke.

Sam Brown’s grandmother is taking the death hard and is still seeking answers.

Source: CBS11 News

Vaping Goes Wrong: Ft. Worth Man Dies Vape Pen From Mechanical Error [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

