Shemar Moore Mourns Mentor Kristoff St. John

Following the tragic news of actor Kristoff St. John’s unexpected death on Sunday, several celebs are paying tribute to “The Young and the Restless” star, including his former co-star Shemar Moore.

“I’m raised an only child, but Kristoff is truly the closest thing to a brother and a brother’s love and a brother’s mentorship that I’ve ever known,” Moore tells PEOPLE about St. John, who unexpectedly died at age 52 over the weekend.

According to TMZ, St. John had checked into UCLA Medical Center in January to treat depression related to his son’s suicide and he was released within the last few days.

Moore took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“Mr. Kristoff St. John,” an emotional Moore began. “I lost my brother yesterday. I’ve never had a brother, but you were my brother. You showed me the way. You were my mentor. You were my inspiration. You showed me what true talent was. You showed me what humility was. I love you. I hate this. I love you. But I’m going to celebrate all your good. To my Y&R family: Kristoff St. John a.k.a. Neil Winters, celebrate this man. The most popular, iconic black man in soap opera daytime history. Give him that. He earned it.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: