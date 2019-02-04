DL Hughley Show Trending
Black History Month 2019: Bob Johnson

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Bob Johnson.

11th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Gala

Birth Date: April 8, 1946

Hometown: Hickory, Mississippi

Fun Facts: 

  • Bob’s real name is Robert
  • Bob is the co-founder of BET (Black Entertainment Television) and the founder of RLJ Companies
  • Bob is the former co-owner of the NBA team Charlotte Bobcats
  • Bob comes from a large family with 9 siblings
  • Bob is a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity
  • Bob received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree from Princeton University
  • Bob has 2 children

We thank you for your contributions Bob Johnson.

Close