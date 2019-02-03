Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Is Coming Back

Leave a comment

 

Sunday Best

Source: Courtesy Of BET

After a four-year hiatus, BET’s Sunday Best will be returning to to TV in Spring 2019.

The network announced the return of its hit talent search show with an audition link that can be found here. Kirk Franklin will return as the host and the judges have yet to be announced. 

Past Sunday Best winners include the following: 

Crystal Aikin (season 1)

Y’anna Crawley (season 2)

Le’Andria Johnson (season 3)

Amber Bullock (season 4)

Joshua Rogers (season 5)

Tasha Page-Lockhaer (season 6)

Geoffrey Golden (season 7)

Dathan Thigpen (season 8)

SEE ALSO: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Is Coming Back was originally published on getuperica.com

BET , Black Gospel Music , sunday best

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close