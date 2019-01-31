The ‘Neck Guy’ Is Back Behind Bars

Viral sensation Charles “Wideneck” Dion McDowell, who gained internet stardom last year when Florida police tweeted out a mugshot that showed his freakishly large neck, is back behind bars.

According to the New York Post this is third time in a little more than two months. The 31-year-old, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, was thrown back in jail Tuesday after a Pensacola judge revoked his bond for a November arrest where he was caught fleeing from police while in possession of meth and cocaine.

A spokesperson for the county told the post they “picked him up” because just two days later he did the exact same thing in Alabama, which was a violation of his bond agreement.

He’ll now have to sit behind bars at least until his next court date on Feb. 21.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE