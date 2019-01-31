The ‘Neck Guy’ Is Back Behind Bars

View this post on Instagram
MANAGEMENT – Tonight, Charles AKA Wideneck was arrested in his hometown of Pensacola. He didn’t get arrested on any new charges, the judge revoked his bond from his original charges. Now he has to sit in jail until his case is over with. He appreciates all the love and support from everyone in the past 2 months. Charles’ life has changed for the better for himself and his family. When all this is over with this last case, you have his word that’ll he’ll never go back to jail again! ❤️ #freewideneck
Viral sensation Charles “Wideneck” Dion McDowell, who gained internet stardom last year when Florida police tweeted out a mugshot that showed his freakishly large neck, is back behind bars.
According to the New York Post this is third time in a little more than two months. The 31-year-old, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, was thrown back in jail Tuesday after a Pensacola judge revoked his bond for a November arrest where he was caught fleeing from police while in possession of meth and cocaine.
A spokesperson for the county told the post they “picked him up” because just two days later he did the exact same thing in Alabama, which was a violation of his bond agreement.
He’ll now have to sit behind bars at least until his next court date on Feb. 21.
