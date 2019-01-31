CLOSE
Gunman At Large After Shooting Student Multiple Times At Atascocita High School

A 16-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and another student was grazed by a bullet in a shooting that happened at Atascocita High School.

Deputies said the 16-year-old’s wounds are non-life-threatening. They are searching for two ween suspects who left the scene in a red Chevrolet Impala.

They urge anyone with information to call HCSO at (713) 221-6000.

This is a developing story.

Gunman At Large After Shooting Student Multiple Times At Atascocita High School was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

