What do you do when a guy you’ve been dating asks you for money? Kym has some rules, you only get the money if you’re under 30. If you’re over 30 she considers you grown and grown people should have savings and steady income. But Sherri just doesn’t loan out money at all.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
3 thoughts on “Black Girl Problems: What Do You Do When Your Man Asks You For Money?”
Look y’all , there are OUT*RIGHT signs of a asker, an no*gon*be a giver. If he can’t keep a job, baby “I’m looking for a job” I possed to be getting disability nex week, and, babe I’m gon pay you back soon as I can. Watch out for all these, if you let the fact that he’s a “good man” , and the sex is off the chain get you caught up don’t get mad , you might as well hang on in there, cause those are all the signs , that ain’t g on get =SHIT=😜💰💃
If you have a steady , married, or jus tight*together, and it’s a two-way Street, the giving is from both ways. Then yes give it up. But it you have somebody who not gon work, always bum* begging, got a hand on the hand out side, you stay away from people like that, cause once they start asking if don’t work💰😜😴😑
If you have a steady being, married, or ongoing, and yall are tight-together,y’all doing thangs for each other, and it’s a two-way Street, then yes, but if it’s somebody aint got NO job , and jus bum-begging want to always get*an*notgive, then Nope he gets not*a*thang.😅💰😜