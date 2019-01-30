CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Roger Goodell Says NFL Focusing On Opportunities For Minority Coaches

Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will keep focusing on opportunities to create a deeper pool of minority coaching candidates.

At his State of the League news conference Wednesday, Goodell lauded the NFL’s Rooney Rule, designed 20 years ago to ensure minorities get interview chances when head-coaching opportunities come available.

An Associated Press analysis of coaching staffs for the 2018 season found only four minorities in the stepping-stone positions of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Forbes Top 10 List of Most Liked NFL Players
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

minority coaches , NFL , Roger Goodell , rooney rule

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close