Little Known Black History Facts
Little Known Black History Fact: Horace G. Dawson

Horace G. Dawson was the U.S. Ambassador to Botswana under President Jimmy Carter who became the founding director of the Ralph J. Bunche International Affairs Center at Howard University. Today is Dawson’s birthday.

Dawson was born in 1926 in Augustus, Ga. While studying at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University, Dawson was drafted into the U.S. Army but returned to earn his degree in English. He went on to study English at Columbia University where he earned his master’s.

After leaving Columbia, Dawson taught English at Southern University and North Carolina Central University before joining the Foreign Service in the ’60s. In that time, he also earned a Ph. D. From the University of Iowa.

While at the Foreign Service, Dawson worked as a cultural affairs officer in Uganda and Nigeria before working with the United States Information Agency in Liberia. In 1973, he began a four-year stint as the director of American information and cultural programs in Africa. In 1979, President Carter tapped him for the Botswana ambassadorship, which he held until 1983.

Dawson continued on with the State Department until his retirement in 1989. He then joined the faculty of Howard University and was appointed as the director of its public affairs program. In 1993, Dawson founded the Bunche Center at Howard and became its director in 1997.

The Alpha Phi Alpha man is also a chairman of the World Policy Council, which seeks to expand the reach of his fraternity as it relates to international matters.

PHOTO: Public Domain

 

