Jeannie Mai Of ‘The Real’ Allegedly Dating Young Jeezy

76th Annual Golden Globe awards

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Love might be in the air again for “The Real” co-star Jeannie Mai. If you can remember Mai went through a very public divorce after being married for 10 years.

According to BET, since the divorce she has dedicated her time for more self-love, exercising and living her best life. Reports also think she has someone new in her life.

Mai is allegedly dating rapper, Young Jeezy. She was out hanging out with Malika Haqq, OT Genasis, Trey Songz and Lori Harvey as they took a group picture. People are now speculating that Mai is falling for Jeezy.

Whether the rumor is true or not we will keep you posted!

 

