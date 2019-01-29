Melania Trump is following in the footsteps of her husband and making people angry over her tweets. Prenup three decided to tweet about the fight against opioids and added, “supporting the well-being of children everywhere.” Twitter users weren’t having it and tweeted things back to her like, “except for the brown ones at the border,” “keep the brown ones in be best cages,” and “there seem to be thousands in camps at the border.”
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: Melania Is Making People Mad With Her Tweets”
I will be glad when they are out of the White House a back in New York in trump tower