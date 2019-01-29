Huggy Lowdown: Melania Is Making People Mad With Her Tweets

| 01.29.19
Melania Trump is following in the footsteps of her husband and making people angry over her tweets. Prenup three decided to tweet about the fight against opioids and added, “supporting the well-being of children everywhere.” Twitter users weren’t having it and tweeted things back to her like, “except for the brown ones at the border,” “keep the brown ones in be best cages,” and “there seem to be thousands in camps at the border.”

