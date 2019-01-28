Top Of The Morning: Tom Has A New Boo

Tom went to the Toni Braxton concert over the weekend and he thinks she may be his new Valentine. She called him onto the stage sat him on the steps and sang ‘Unbreak My Heart;’ he even laid his head on her shoulder. The haven’t spoken since but he’s convinced that he’s “in there,” and will be following up soon.
