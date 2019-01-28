Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams will be called to testify in the alleged criminal assault case centering on her ex-boyfriend Tim Norman.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Texas prosecutors will be calling on Williams to question her about the 2017 incident that went down at Norman’s restaurant, Sweetie Pies, back in April 2017.
As previously reported, Norman was charged with misdemeanor assault on former restaurant employee Horace Hodges. The altercation erupted after Tim became angry during a discussion about paychecks and punched Hodges in the left eye causing pain, swelling, and a black eye.
Williams didn’t witness the assault but police reportedly spoke with her and she told them that Tim admitted to her that he punched Hodges. Norman turned himself into jail and was released on bond the same day.
To prepare his defense, Tim reportedly requested all field notes from investigators to counter Jennifer’s statement to police that he punched an employee.
If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail.
Norman was the star of the OWN show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s for several seasons, which focused on his family run business.
2 thoughts on “Jennifer Williams Will Testify In Ex Tim Norman’s Assault Case”
