Oleebo reviews the new movie from “Kevin The Hart” called, The Upside. It’s about “love, friendship and patience.” In The film Hart’s character ends up befriending a paralyzed billionaire. Oleebo enjoyed the film and calls it “very good!” If you’re looking for a movie to see this week check out The Upside!

