It has been announced that the very first male cheerleaders for the LA Rams will be performing at the Super Bowl in Atlanta. Damon thinks that’s okay, as long as they don’t wear the same “skimpy uniforms” as the female cheerleaders. If something falls out from those tiny skirts that’ll be more of a Super Bowl scandal than “Janet Jackson’s nipple gate.” So LA, just make sure the men have appropriate uniforms.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: