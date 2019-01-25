Huggy Lowdown: Adrien Broner Is The Bama Of The Week

Adrien “Birdbox’ Broner is the Bama of the week! Broner really must have lost his mind if he thinks he won that fight with Pacquiao. Anyone with eyes could see that Pacquaio was the clear winner but Broner really feels like he won. And he said he did it “for the hood.”

