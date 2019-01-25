Huggy Lowdown: Adrien Broner Is The Bama Of The Week

If You Missed It
| 01.25.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Adrien “Birdbox’ Broner is the Bama of the week! Broner really must have lost his mind if he thinks he won that fight with Pacquiao. Anyone with eyes could see that Pacquaio was the clear winner but Broner really feels like he won. And he said he did it “for the hood.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Adrien Broner , Huggy Lowdown , manny pacquaio

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: Adrien Broner Is The Bama Of The Week

  1. Patsyrson12 on said:

    Well play My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
    Try it yourself . See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close