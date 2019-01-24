Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

#RussRant: ‘Why Are We Always Comparing Monsters?’

Leave a comment

Russ says it seems like Black people as a community are always “comparing monsters.” One example of this is the Taraji situation in which she basically compared Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly. When we do this we’re “comparing monsters.” Why must we “always defend Black people that we know are guilty?” There is no need to “compare catastrophes,” and we do not have to defend everybody black.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , Bill Cosby , Defending black folks , Harvey Weinstein , R. Kelly

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close