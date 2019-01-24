RussRant: ‘Why Are We Always Comparing Monsters?’

Russ says it seems like Black people as a community are always “comparing monsters.” One example of this is the Taraji situation in which she basically compared Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly. When we do this we’re “comparing monsters.” Why must we “always defend Black people that we know are guilty?” There is no need to “compare catastrophes,” and we do not have to defend everybody black.

