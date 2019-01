Thinking about giving up the booze? Now is a great time to start! You might think you’ll miss it but there are a number of things that you definitely won’t miss! You really won’t miss losing things, like your keys and phone. You also won’t be upset about saving money! You know you spend money when you drink, that’s why casinos make so much money.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: