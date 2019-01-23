Monday was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Reverend Al Sharpton spent it honoring Dr. King. He got a chance to meet Dr. King’s granddaughter and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Sharpton believe Trump had anything planned. He says he knows Trump didn’t plan anything because there was nothing on his schedule. Which is odd because MLK Day isn’t a Black people holiday, it’s a Federal Holiday.
Trump didn’t make any gesture until Reverend Sharpton says he and some other people applied pressure. Trump then acknowledged MLK Day, somewhat. He spent a total of about 90 seconds at the King Memorial, laid a wreath and went back to the White House.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
2 thoughts on “Reverend Al Sharpton: Donald Trump Didn’t Want To Honor Dr. King”
Any other think My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself . See More
Absolutely insane!!! Why would anyone want Donald Trump to honor MLK? If anything, encourage him not to even bother.