Reverend Al Sharpton: Donald Trump Didn’t Want To Honor Dr. King

Monday was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Reverend Al Sharpton spent it honoring Dr. King. He got a chance to meet Dr. King’s granddaughter and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Sharpton believe Trump had anything planned. He says he knows Trump didn’t plan anything because there was nothing on his schedule. Which is odd because MLK Day isn’t a Black people holiday, it’s a Federal Holiday.

Trump didn’t make any gesture until Reverend Sharpton says he and some other people applied pressure. Trump then acknowledged MLK Day, somewhat. He spent a total of about 90 seconds at the King Memorial, laid a wreath and went back to the White House.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: