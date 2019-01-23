Diana Ross To Celebrate 75th Birthday With Re-Release Of Classic Central Park Concert

The magic of Diana Ross will be honored with a year-long Diamond Diana Celebration, marking the 75th birthday of the music legend.

According to a press release, Fathom Events will launch the festivities on her birthday, March 26, with an exclusive two-day, global theatrical release of “Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy featuring Diana Ross: Live in Central Park.” The iconic concert was documented in July 1983 and will screen across North America, South America, Europe and Australia (additional dates vary by territory).

The event is executive produced by Ms. Ross and this new presentation of the doc will feature never-before-seen footage with heartfelt messages from the Ross family, including sons Ross and Evan and daughters Rhonda and Chudney, with Tracee Ellis Ross.

“I am so appreciative of Fathom Events for presenting this screening,” said Ms. Ross. “It is one of the most significant and moving and memorable moments of my career. It makes me want to DO IT AGAIN!”

“Diana Ross: Live in Central Park” was filmed over the course of two days when nearly 1.2 million people united on the Great Lawn of Central Park to experience a once-a-in-a-lifetime live moment.

“Hundreds of thousands of fans gathered in New York City during the summer of 1983, becoming a part of music history,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “Now a new generation of fans will have the opportunity to witness one of the world’s largest outdoor concerts from their local cinema and relive that momentous time.”

More details, including screening times, locations and ticketing, will be announced in early 2019.

