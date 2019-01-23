Chris Brown To Sue Model Who Claimed He Raped Her In Paris

Chris Brown says he’s going after the woman who accused him of rape, as he plans to sue her for defamation following his arrest in Paris.

The R&B star had been detained in Paris on suspicion of rape, CBS News reported Tuesday. Brown was held with two other people, including his bodyguard, after a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging she was raped at his hotel suite at Le Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on January 15.

Following his release, Breezy hit up Instagram to deny the allegations, captioning an image with: “THIS B!TCH LYIN’,” he wrote Tuesday afternoon, adding: “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Chris’ Parisian lawyer, Raphael Chiche, says, “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

As reported by TMZ, Brown believes he was set up by the 24-year-old model, who he claims to have never been alone with. According to the report, the singer insists he was playing music off his iPhone in the living room of the suite with 20 people around him the entire time.

Brown was released from police custody Tuesday, but prosecutors say the investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, T.I. has made it clear that he too is suspicions of Brown’s trouble in Paris… and the rapper is standing firm in defense of Chris in the wake of a rape allegation. Tip even noted Brown’s latest career milestone in an IG post which he captioned: “First this… Then RAPE allegations? 🤷🏽‍♂️ #KingsCriticalThinking,” he wrote. Peep the post below.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE