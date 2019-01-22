RussRant: Viral Video Of Teens Taunting Native American Man

Over the weekend a video went viral of a bunch of white kids in MAGA hats taunting an elderly Native American man. The teens were from Covington, Kentucky and their parents obviously have money because they hired a PR firm to clean up their mess. The family of the boy front and center went on TV crying about how the teens did “nothing wrong.” Russ blames their parents “because racism and hate is a learned behavior.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: