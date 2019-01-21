CLOSE
Manny Pacquiao’s L.A. Home Robbed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for boxer Manny Pacquiao says the famed fighter’s Los Angeles home was robbed at about the time he was in the ring with rival Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

Spokesman Mike Quinn confirmed the burglary to NBC News.

Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Tony Im said a burglary occurred around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

He said suspects ransacked the location and took property, and that nobody was home at the time.

Im declined to specify the address or name of the property owner.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao dominated over Broner, who is at least a decade younger, shutting down talk of possible retirement for the native of the Philippines.

Pacquiao retained his welterweight title against Broner.


