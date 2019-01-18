Inside Her Story: Families Affected By The Government Shutdown Are Trying To Make Ends Meet

If You Missed It
| 01.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This government shutdown is the longest in history and that means hundreds of thousands of Americans are not getting paid.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Devone Williams who is a government worker who isn’t getting paid. Thankfully her husband isn’t a government employee so they still have one income.

They have two daughters, one in college and the other in middle school. So she’s trying to save money by watching every penny and cutting back. She makes sure her husband takes his lunch to work and she cooks meals for the family that last for a while.

So far she has missed one check but the next one is supposed to come next Saturday and no one knows if they’ll actually get paid.

There have been reports of companies and organizations giving out free groceries but Williams says she would feel guilty receiving free groceries because her house hold has “a check coming in.” And they “don’t want to take away from somebody” may need the help more.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

government shutdown , Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close