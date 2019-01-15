Inside Her Story: The Psychology Of R. Kelly Supporters

| 01.15.19
After watching the Surviving R. Kelly many people have decided not to support him anymore, while others aren’t ready to let him go.

Dr. Jody Adewale, a psychologist, says that people are able to be “in denial and close their minds off and not see something that’s right in front of them.”

In this particular situation he says their denial could be a way to “protect,” a Black man. Because historically Black men have been attacked and wrongfully accused.

But Dr. Adewale says in the end “reality is going to set you free and denial is going to keep you in a place of pain and suffering.”

