Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At The Super Bowl

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gladys Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she’s proud to use her voice to “unite and represent our country” in her hometown of Atlanta.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

CBS broadcasts this year’s Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

  3. Lisa on said:

    Where is the Backlash for GK? Is she that Desperate for cash, because she is Not Uniting the country? She of all people know better. She experienced first hand when Blacks could not used the same restroom as Whites. She had to come thru back doors. Talk about disgrace, it is a disgrace for her to perform at the SB.

