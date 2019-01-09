Reverend Al Sharpton: The Only Emergency Is Donald Trump

Yesterday Donald Trump addressed the country and claimed we are in a state of emergency when in reality, “he’s the emergency,” says Reverend Al.

Trump didn’t say anything new at all, he just went on and on about the same old things. He said nothing about getting government workers their paychecks or ending the government shut down.

Instead of talking about the important things he was “lying saying terrorists” are heading into the US from Mexico when only 6 people have been pulled aside. Meanwhile over 40 have been stopped crossing over from Canada.

