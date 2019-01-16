CLOSE
Former LSU Football Player Accused Of Attacking Wife For 2nd Time In Two Years

Former LSU receiver Early Doucet was accused in November of attacking his wife for the second time in two years.

According to TMZ said the accuser told officials Doucet assaulted her in early November, causing bloody injuries to her face and chest. She also said Doucet smashed holes in her door and walls.

The temporary restraining order reportedly prevents Doucet from being within 100 yards of his wife or her two children. Doucet was also a suspect for an April 2017 assault of the same woman.

Doucet was a star receiver on LSU’s 2007 national championship team and was a third-round NFL Draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in the NFL for five years.

