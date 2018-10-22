Entertainment
FIRST LOOK: Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Jay Ellis And Quincy Brown Star In New Shows, Movies

There’s some good new TV and movies coming down the pike and we’ve got the first look at the new trailers. Don Cheadle and Regina Hall have a new 80’s themed Wall Street show coming to Showtime, Quincy Brown (Al B. Sure’s son and Diddy’s stepson) and actress/singer Kat Graham have a new movie The Holiday Calendar headed to Netflix, and Insecure‘s Jay Ellis stars in a thriller based on the popular Escape Room attractions, though hopefully those are not as scary in real life as the one in the movie.

Here are the trailers and release dates for all three. Which one are you feeling?

ESCAPE ROOM 

Jay Ellis, Taylor Russell

Six strangers from different walks of life including an executive (Jay Ellis) and a college student (Russell of Lost In Space fame) are invited to compete to win a million dollars by being the first to crack the code to get out of the Escape Room. As you can imagine, things soon turn scary.

BLACK MONDAY

Showtime comedy series about October 19, 1987 when the stock market lost a quarter of its value on a single day. Cheadle plays Rod Jaminski, Wall Street’s first Black millionaire.

Showtime, January 20th, 2019

THE HOLIDAY CALENDAR 

Netflix, November 2

Kat Graham. Ron Cephas Jones, Quincy Brown

A woman receives a holiday calendar from her grandfather and magical things start happening.

