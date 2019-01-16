All The Local Businesses Offering Free Food To Furloughed, Unpaid Federal Workers

The U.S. is in the midst of the longest government shutdown in history with no end in sight. Many local restaurants are Standing For Houston and are embracing those federal workers who are currently furloughed or forced to work without pay.

Here are a few.

PIPELINE PIZZA

LOCATION: 3931 Spencer Highway, Pasadena TX, 77054

Pipeline Pizza is offering anyone affected by the shutdown a free pizza every day until the government is back open. For those that desire a free pizza, you need show our federal ID or TSA badge to enjoy.

KILLEN’S BBQ

LOCATION: 3613 E Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581

Killen’s is already a staple in regards to local BBQ and they’re organizing family meal packs for federal workers affected financially by the shutdown. The meal pack includes brisket, sausage, potato salad and beans. The meal is free and unpaid federal workers can get the meal pack every Friday beginning January 18 until the shutdown is over. Of course, you need to present a valid federal employee ID to get it.

AXELRAD

LOCATION: 1517 Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77004

Some of us need a drink to take the edge off of this shutdown and Axelrad is offering a free can of beer to anyone affected. All you need is to bring your government ID.

THIS IS IT RESTAURAUNT

LOCATION: 2712 Blodget Street, Houston, TX 77004

This Is It is offering free breakfast and coffee on Friday, Jan. 18 to any federal worker that has been laid off during the shutdown. They’ll be serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Other places such as Runaway Cafe in Angleton, Rainbow Lodge on Ella and Ouisie’s Table are offering free meals with the Rainbow Lodge offering a free bowl of Smoked Duck Gumbo from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until the government reopens. Their offer is with a purchase of a beverage and gratuity for the service. It is also good one time per person and the offer is dine-in only with groups of four or less.

Ouisie’s Table is offering a free main course of any item on the menu for lunch any day of the week. For dinner, the restaurant is offering any main course offering up to $30 at no cost. The offer is good once a week per person until the shutdown ends. Reservations are required, the offer is for dine-in only groups of four or less and it requires proof of furlough with a federally-issued government ID.

All The Local Businesses Offering Free Food To Furloughed, Unpaid Federal Workers was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

