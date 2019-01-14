DL Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: Men Have It Harder Than Women

Many people like to believe that women have it harder than men, but a new study found that isn’t true. In 91% of the worlds 134 countries men are discriminated against more than women. There are only 43 countries where women are disadvantaged. The United States, The UK and Australia men are discriminated against. And in China, Italy and Israel are harder environments for women. This is due to men receiving higher sentences, and are forced to go to war.

