Chinese Rapper China Mac Makes Argument To Use N-Word

Brooklyn-born rapper China Mac, born Raymond Yu, recently shared his views on the usage of n-word on the Flip Da Script Podcast with comedian QueenzFlip and Dj Gmoney.

The 30-minute show was uploaded on YouTube on December 31, during which host QueenzFlip explained why the racial slur should only be reserved for use by Black folks.

“Me, I feel that a person that’s not from Black descent regardless if they are from the hood or if they are in the hood they should not say the n-word. That’s me,” he said. “’Cause I feel like that’s where I come from. I’m African. I’m Black. I feel I’m a Black guy, I’m a ‘n-gga.’ I feel like I grew up around and I went through that.”

He also believes “We took a bad word, n-gger, and we turned into a good word. We turned it into a word of endearment amongst the African American community. I’ve watched, as a kid, I’ve watched Puerto Ricans that said ‘n-gga’ that didn’t consider themselves Black and laughed at Black people.”

“I feel that a lot of people can’t relate to what we go through. I’m not saying that you can’t relate but I just don’t feel like another race should use a word that was considered a word that was disrespecting Black people,” he added.

China Mac added that the way the n-word is used now no longer means disrespect.

“I’m with you every day and you’d be like ‘Yo, that’s my n-gga China Mac bro,’ and you say that. Then it’s always thrown around me and sh*t. You cannot expect me not to say that word because we f**k with each other. And you’re using it towards me, using it around me. You can’t expect me not to say the word. And then now, once this one says it to that level, the disrespect is no longer there. It’s not about disrespect.”

“That word, the connotation of that word, doesn’t come with disrespect. You’re the same, saying that you guys took the disrespect out but then you want to put the disrespect sometimes. Like, it’s not disrespectful here, but it’s disrespectful here.”

He further noted that the n-word is now “part of the culture.”

“It’s in the music, it’s in everything, it’s part of the culture. And culture is not color. Culture is the environment. Culture is how you were raised. Culture was the people around you.

“So now, when we say that word, when other Asian people say that word, they don’t mean it by disrespect. It’s different in the 50s, in the 60s.”

QueenzFlip believes the term remains a trigger topic for many Blacks, and for this reason, China Mac stopped using the n-word in his songs and social media.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE