CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Woman Breaks Into Police Station, Wanted To Date Cop

Leave a comment

(Wyoming, Pa., Police Department via AP)

WYOMING, Pa. (AP) — Police say a woman smashed her way into a closed Pennsylvania police station looking for an officer she’d been sexually harassing ever since he arrested her.

Police say 27-year-old Ashley Keister, of Nanticoke, used a large cigarette butt receptacle to smash glass doors into the West Wyoming police building around 12:45 a.m. Monday. Once inside, she started rummaging through filing cabinets.

West Wyoming Police Chief Curtis Nocera says Keister had been under investigation for harassing an officer who arrested her last year. He says she sent sexually harassing messages on social media and would call 911 just to talk to him.

The break-in was caught on surveillance cameras.

Keister was charged with aggravated assaulted on a police officer, burglary and vandalism.

A message was left with her public defender seeking comment.

Celebrities Who Have Been Stalked
25 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Police Station , Stalker , Weird News

4 thoughts on “Woman Breaks Into Police Station, Wanted To Date Cop

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    Cow, ugly, Sarah Huckabut twin – some stupid black dude will scoop this Barney up and treat her like gold. For every ugly fat white woman, there is at least 2-3 no having standard brothers waiting in the wings.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    Someone needs to tell Sarah Huckabee that she has a twin.
    They are BOTH some UGLY cows!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Contrary to popular belief, WOMEN can be STALKERS/SEXUAL HARASSERS also.

    Reply
  4. NLEE on said:

    The scary part of this is that without all of this video and other evidence she could have filed a complaint stating that the officer was sexually pursuing her and in todays climate of Me Too it could have had a very negative affect on his career and family life. It is good that this was on video to show that there are females out there like this.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close