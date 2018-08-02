Top Of The Morning: It’s Wyoming

08.02.18
Tom’s boo Kym Whitley is back! Kym has been out for a few weeks filming TV shows and had some interesting experiences. The last show she shot was in Wyoming, with real life cowboys. Did you know that one in four cowboys were black?

