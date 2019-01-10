According to a sources, the White House is directing the Army Corps of Engineers to find money within their budget to fund Donald Trump’s border wall under a national emergency. That money also includes money set aside for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The White House specifically asked the Corps to examine what funds could be redirected to the border wall from a $13.9 billion emergency supplemental designed to fund more than 50 disaster relief projects in California, Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

A U.S. official told ABC News that they money that would have been used for relief in areas that were ravaged by wildfires and the major storms of 2017 could be used to build as much as 315 miles of border wall, under the Army Corps of Engineers. The news came as Trump made a visit to the border between the United States and Mexico at McAllen, Texas.

The Harris County Flood Control District has yet to comment.

RELATED: Idaho Elementary School Teachers Get Weak Punishment For Their Racist ‘Border Wall’ Costume

RELATED: Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds Will Go Out

Say What? Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief May Fund Trump’s Border Wall was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: