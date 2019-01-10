CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Say What? Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief May Fund Trump’s Border Wall

Leave a comment
U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-TRUMP-DEPARTURE-BORDER WALL

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

According to a sources, the White House is directing the Army Corps of Engineers to find money within their budget to fund Donald Trump’s border wall under a national emergency. That money also includes money set aside for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The White House specifically asked the Corps to examine what funds could be redirected to the border wall from a $13.9 billion emergency supplemental designed to fund more than 50 disaster relief projects in California, Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

A U.S. official told ABC News that they money that would have been used for relief in areas that were ravaged by wildfires and the major storms of 2017 could be used to build as much as 315 miles of border wall, under the Army Corps of Engineers. The news came as Trump made a visit to the border between the United States and Mexico at McAllen, Texas.

The Harris County Flood Control District has yet to comment.

RELATED: Idaho Elementary School Teachers Get Weak Punishment For Their Racist ‘Border Wall’ Costume

RELATED: Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds Will Go Out

Say What? Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief May Fund Trump’s Border Wall was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close