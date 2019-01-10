Black Moms Matter: When Your Kid Is Wrong

01.10.19
Have you ever defended your child only to find out that they were in the wrong? Demetria got a call that her son hit another child at school. She didn’t believe it because her son told her it wasn’t true and the teacher didn’t actually see what happened. So, as any mother would she defended her baby. But, things got interesting as they were leaving the school and she noticed kids avoiding him. As soon as they got in the car he said,”yo that was great,” and proceeded to confess!

