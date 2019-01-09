Kevin Hart: ‘I’m Done With The Oscars And Apologizing’ [WATCH]

Kevin Hart says he’s “over” apologizing for his old anti-gay remarks, telling GMA host Michael Strahan. “I’m done with it. It gets no more energy from me.”

The comedian stopped by ABC’s “Good Morning America” to discuss the controversy surrounding his decision to step down from hosting the Oscars. Hart said he addressed the issue for “the last time” on his Podcast show.

“Straight from the Hart” on Saturday. “There’s no more conversation about it,” he added. “Literally I’m over that. I’m over the moment. I’m about today. So, if it’s accepted great, if it’s not it’s nothing I can control.”

He continued: “Some things are left out of your hands. So I’m done with it. I’m over it.”

When Strahan asked Hart to explain how he has evolved since the controversy erupted, the “Night School” star replied: “I… have… explained how I’ve evolved, which makes me say I’m over it,” Hart laughed.

He wouldn’t go into detail about his growth since the backlash but noted that he also apologized several times on Twitter, his radio show and on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’m not saying how I changed anymore,” he said. “I’m not saying what I’ve done and what the new me is. I’m not giving no more explanation of who I am. I’ve done it. I’ve done it several times. I’ve tweeted it. I’ve talked about it when I went on Ellen. I said it on my radio show. I’m just done. So you have to come to a point where you know that you’ve given all that you possibly can. And if that’s received, then great—then that means we’ve achieved something. If it’s not, there’s nothing I can do. So, I do this now [shrugs].”

He continued: “I have an understanding that I’ve addressed it, and I’ve said everything that I can possibly say. So, I’m over it. You will not hear me saying anything else about it. You’re not ever going to hear me say anything else about it. I’ve done all that I can do. So, that was done within hopes that people can hear and understand how heartfelt and authentic it was. If you didn’t, then I don’t know what to tell you or do. I don’ know what you’re looking for. So, I’m over it.”

He noted that he’s a “good person” who inspires, motivates, brings positive energy and “loves to love.”

“If you don’t see that, then that’s a problem with you,” he added. “If you can’t realize that, then that means it’s you. I have nothing else to prove or do—nothing else.”

Hart confirmed that he is not hosting the Oscar Awards telecast in February.

“I’m not going to host the Oscars this year. Right now, from a time perspective, I don’t have the time.

“It’s not in God’s plan right now.”

