Jazzy Report: What Do Your Eyes Tell People?

Your eyes can tell people a lot about you. Scientists believe a person’s eyes can actually tell you if their a psychopath or not. People who are considered psychos have an interesting reaction to horrific scenes, their pupils don’t widen. Non psychopath’s pupil’s dilate when they see stressful or horrific things. So, next time you take your boo to a scary move or watch the evening news pay attention to their pupils.

