Travis Scott Donates $100,000 To Local Non-Profit, Workshop Houston

Travis Scott continues to give back to his city as earlier this week, Workshop Houston Executive Director Jamie Herrero announced that Scott donated $100,000 to the non-profit organization. Workshop Houston helped take part in last November’s Astroworld Festival.

Scott learned about the free after-school creative arts and education program located in Houston’s Third Ward through the festival which resulted in is generous donation. The non-profit is the only festival participant to receive a donation from the “Sicko Mode” artist.

There are four “Shops” at Workshop Houston including the Style Shop, Discovery Shop, Beat Shop, and Dance Shop. Scott’s donation will help support the re-creation of Michelle Obama‘s Milly gown that she wore in the Style Shop as well as the Discovery Shop which will host 20 drone teams from 10 schools for a day of racing at Space Center Houston on May 17th.

