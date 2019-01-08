CLOSE
Mariah Carey Settles Multi-Million Dollar Legal Battle With Ex-Manager

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Mariah Carey is starting 2019 off on a high note, she reportedly just ended a nasty battle with her ex-manager.

According to The Blast, Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have “reached a mutually agreed to resolution of this matter.” Bulochnikov agreed to “discontinue this action against Mariah Carey with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys’ fees and costs.”

Bulochnikov reportedly believed she was owed commissions on the money she helped Mariah make during their time together.The Blast reports the number was over $100 million in three years.

No word on what amount they actually settled on.

