The government shutdown is affecting people’s livelihoods. And not just lively hoods but also Valentines day! This year the women are going to get plastic roses. Huggy says if your lady gets upset use his new saying, “you just got to understand!” If that doesn’t work write her a poem, “Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Trump closed the government and I’m still thinking about you! You just got to understand!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: