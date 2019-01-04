Justin Bieber Tattoos The Word “Grace” On His Face [PHOTO]

Justin Bieber has been very outspoken about his faith and how God has changed his life around for the better. The singer has several tattoos on his body and many of them are about his Christian faith.

According to The Christian Post, the artist that gave Justin his new ink shared the photo on social media. The tattoo is of the word “grace” right about his eyebrow.

Moreover the artist, Jonathan Valena said, “So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you (Bieber) who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them.”

The first tattoo Justin ever got was when he went to Israel in 2011 with his father that read “Yeshua,” which is Hebrew for Jesus.

Furthermore he also has a tattoo of the Bible verse from Psalm 119:105, which reads “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”

Lastly after church Justin wrote on social media, “Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead, defeating death! I believe this happened and it changed everything! I am set free from bondage and shame. I am a child of the most high God and He loves me exactly where I am, how I am, for who I am.”

