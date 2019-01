Huggy has renamed the Washington Redskins the Washington Trashcans because they let the city down. This whole season was embarrassing Huggy says. Especially the last game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he really thinks they must have had blindfolds on! There were more Eagle fans than Redskins fans in DC and even the stadium served Philly cheese steaks!

