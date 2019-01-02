White Man Arrested After Assaulting McDonald’s Worker

Now, we have to state up front that we don’t know the full story of what happened before we saw this big white man reach across the counter and assault a small black female McDonald’s worker, but we do know we saw him strike her first.
The video post above shows a McDonald’s employee, Yasmine James, in St. Petersburg, Florida being assaulted by a customer – Daniel Willis Taylor, 40, of Clearwater, Florida – over what appears to be an order that went left.
Check out the video above. You see Taylor reaching across the counter and grabbing James, who had taken his order. After he pulls her down on the counter, she fights back and attempts to break free from his grip.
“I am sick of seeing footage of men assault Women (often Black Women) and no one does anything about it. This conditioning contributes to the narrative that we are undeserving of protection and mark my words: it’s reaching a peak and turning into an invitation for our abuse,” reads one top Twitter response.
We’re not sure what the other (male) workers were thinking as they didn’t immediately come to the female worker’s aid. Finally, however, one of the males did step up to intervene and separate the two. However, it should be noted that Taylor was allowed to stay in the restaurant as if he did nothing.
What’s also noticeable is that someone who might be the manager proceeded to walk over to the customer to check his order to see what might have gone wrong. When the employee involved in the encounter walked back over in the direction of the counter, the customer points to her and tells the manager “I want her ass fired, right now!”
“No, you’re going to jail!” the Black woman yells back.
“I was just asking you a f*cking question!” he replied.
Update:
According to Newsweek, the white customer, Daniel Willis Taylor, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple battery after assaulting a McDonald’s employee across the counter on New Year’s Eve.
McDonald’s has issued a statement as well:
“Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We have been in contact with the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation.”
36 thoughts on “White Man Arrested After Assaulting McDonald’s Worker”
Pretty messed up. Hope the dude spends some time in jail. Her standing there after the fact cursing him probably didn’t help her cause though.
She should have came back with a hot coffee pot and threw it on his ass. Thinks he can treat her any type of way because she was a young black kid. Also the guys that were working there need their asses whipped for taking so long to come help her. They’re punks!!
She should have went to jail with him eh? That would teach him.
She wasn’t fired – “James said she’s still employed by the fast food chain but is on leave and receiving worker’s compensation.” https://atlantablackstar.com/2019/01/02/5-things-to-know-about-mcdonalds-employee-yasmine-james-who-defended-herself-against-an-unruly-customer/
She wasn’t fired. And the article is lying, the man was escorted out and actually kicked another employee in the stomach on his way out, hence the two counts of battery against him.
Race bait article. Let’s rile our black base and make it seem like the white man gets everything! Lol.
I don’t care what happened before what we saw. He assaulted her and deserves to go to jail and be charged. He asked her a question?? You ask questions with your mouth you don’t collar a woman because of a disagreement. He probably beats women on the regular. That’s why she “Was on that…”
He should go to jail. Make an example of him.
BEFORE you post information PLEASE check your facts1st. She was NOT FRED!
Yeah, she wasn’t fired. Kinda surprising given how those places are (mis)managed.
WHO’S READY TO START A GO FUND ME. SHE IS MY HERO
I was just thinking that somebody should start a gofundme page for her. I read somewhere that she just had a baby a couple months ago. It would be great if she could receive support so she can take a break and maybe even go to school.
I totally agree. I would be glad to contribute
Ok White man 48 Indiana again- just checked & she was not fired – just more bullshit spread to try to cause more racism bullshit around- and this type of shit is the problem more then actual racism. Damn, I have lived not far from Gary, IN all my life & thought the nation was over the racism bullshit long ago until the media exactly like this article is trying to get it going again.
David,dont know where you been the last couple of years, since trump’s incumbent specifically but racism and white supremacy is at an all time high. As seen in the rash of white on black crime. Do your research as you obviously have not seen news in a long time. You do know who the “president”is and I do use the term loosely.
Kah
Joetta, you are incorrect- your just believing the nonsense the media is pumping out exactly like this article just to get people more riled up. “The manager asked the idiot what was wrong with his order & she was fired” hell no neither happened. The main stream mioatly democratic media is responsible for only pumping out what they choose and wording it how they want. White on black & black on white crime is what it’s always been & sadly will probably always be since there will always be small minded idiots looking for something or someone to vent there own inner problems on.
Ok white man 48 from Indiana here & 2 things – why the hell does everyone have to make everything about race – 1. That dumb ass wouldn’t have cared what color the girl was & 2. That sexy bitch better not have been fired- I’m only upset that she missed so many times- holy smokes she is awesome & reacted EXACTLY as she should have. David
Bottom line its not his child and keep your hands to yourself!! Who dies that but a big brute! He shouldve went to jail! I don’t see any race thing involved in it but no self control just keep your hands to yourself and you won’t go to jail period.
Well we don’t know the full story but he shouldn’t be arrested I swear America is full of shit stupid stuffs u don’t know how much I pray the country to be destroyed so two people fought and u arrest one abosultely ridiculous
You right he shouldn’t be arrested he should’ve been dropped off at her house so her entire family could’ve whooped husband ass until he was unconscious now that would have definitely been justice served and you should join him in the land of get your ass beat until you’re unconscious 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾
David James obviously you didnt read the article. A man hit a woman. Where did you come from. You need your ass whipped to knock some sense in you. Dumb ass. Wpuld you feel differently if that were your mom sister or daughter or wife???
Fuck mcdonalds bloody putas
U see why even foreigners like me would have a second thought of visiting America. Its obvious that they indirectly support racism. This is why most Africans nowadays prefer going to other countries more mild to racism such as china, france, etc than to America. What a shame
Holy shit! Did you say NO racism in China!!! Well you may be ‘somewhat’ correct BUT If your white – black or *%#^+ green & actually mention wanting to go to China (home of new communism & extreme human rights violations to any color) you really need to read even just the smallest amount. ….. “China & France” like those 2 should even be used in the same sentence when referring to how ANY humans are treated…yes please don’t visit here- we have enough small minded fools.🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ David
The mane thing is that there’s need to be a lawsuit set in place immediately
The idiot is homeless. What they gunna sue for? His shopping cart?
@kc—lmbao
Calvin thanks a lot for the correct information. I was just about to say how stupid the franchise owner of that McDonald’s was but you corrected my understanding. The fact that the customer was only charged with minor offenses is still a travesty of justice. He needs to be prosecuted criminally for assault and disorderly conduct in a public place and sued in a civil court for emotional distress. With this video she should not let this drop (hire a lawyer) because it doesn’t matter what she SAID before the assault when he grabbed her a whole new dynamic began and anything she did to him was self defense.
This is the problem your starting problems without having facts. She was not fired and he did not stay and eat he was escorted out by a manager and then cops picked him up. So why start rumors that are not true seems like great journalism.
Most people don’t know what Facts are. They can’t get a story to go viral with the truth. Thanks for the rest of story Calvin.
I see that it says that she was fired.
I like how they call the guy a “big white man” when other sources state he is 5’6 135 lbs. He was a runt and the young lady handled him. Then he went to jail.
McDonald’s fired a employee for defending herself. Instead of coming to her side and standing up for her. I will never eat at McDonald’s again and all African Americans should do the same. COWARDS!
He should be arrested and by the way the other workers were so sensitive to the customer, she may have been the catalyst in the altercation.
How can she be a catalyst to a grown man reaching over a counter to attack her? Was it her blackness or her chromosome that offended him to that level? You are part of the problem of abuse towards women in this nation.