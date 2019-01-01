Happy New Year From The D.L. Hughley Show!

View this post on Instagram

As the day starts and this year #2018 comes to a close, I’d like to take a minute away from the hype… the breaking news… and everything and just say -THANK YOU🙏🏾 I SINCERELY THANK YOU ALL for every bit of love and support. I’m blessed to be able to do what I do and have you embrace it. From my gigs and radio show, to my books, to my specials and my views on society… you have my back! And I Love You ALL for that! I may not get to respond to or like every comment or post that you make, but I want you to know NOW, I appreciate every single one. For me, the hustle and grind never stops so I’m going to roll into #2019 the same way I’m rolling out of #2018 ….a #KING 🙏🏾❤️💯 #TeamDL #blessed #love #respect #DLHughley #KingShit