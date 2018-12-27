‘Family Matters’ Star Drags Wendy Williams

Blast from the past actress Cherie Johnson of Family Matters fame has taken to social media to mock Wendy Williams’ misfortune.

Williams is soldiering through more health challenges again. She announced earlier this week that she fractured her shoulder and her latest health battle that has staff, fans and those close to her concerned that there are bigger issues at hand.

Sources close to Wendy aren’t convinced she’s feeling as “swell” as she claims and believe her battle with Graves disease is just the tip of what’s really going on.

“She’s wobbly all the time, and has been cussing out Whoopi Goldberg behind-the-scenes — without Whoopi being anywhere near,” an inside source exclusively tells lovebscott.com.

“[People close to Wendy] suspect she might be self-medicating (either with opioids or prescription pills),” the source continues. “[The staff] is routinely having to adjust to her health issues — i.e. not walking out for the beginning of the show, zoning out during segments, etc. They’re really embarrassed about the whole situation.”

Meanwhile, a source also says Wendy’s husband’s alleged mistress might be pregnant.

“She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone to college.”

Cue Johnson, who took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on Wendy’s personal life.

“This is my last ain’t sh*t, talking sh*t post of 2018. Hey Wendy, I heard that your husband got his mistress pregnant for the second time and you about to play step momma again. Now, it seems like Kevin got that super sperm, how come you ain’t getting pregnant. Oh, that’s right. How you doing, William? Karma’s a bitch. You need to leave people alone 2019. Find Jesus. Be a nicer person.”

See her video message to Wendy via the Instagram embed above.

It’s not clear what triggered the actress, she, like many, may be fed up with Wendy’s mean-spirited nature and history of spilling the tea about your favorite celebrities, and, at times, expressing, anti-Black views.

What do you make of Johnson’s comments? Did she take things too far?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: